Justin Boots factories closing in southwest Missouri

Two of the largest manufacturers in southwest Missouri’s Cassville and Carthage are closing. The Justin Boots factories are closing there – putting a total of nearly 300 workers out of jobs. Many of the employees had been furloughed since March due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson tells Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield the Justin Boots outlet stores in Monett and Joplin will remain open.

A statement from the Fort Worth, Texas-based company says the closures were a difficult decision brought about by unprecedented times.

“Unfortunately, the economic reality has forced us to make hard decisions that are necessary to sustain the legacy of our brands long into the future. We recognize the skill that has gone into the footwear produced in Missouri over the years, which is why we have asked our Missouri workers to consider the possibility of relocating to one of our other factories. Making high quality boots is an art, and we value their skills, loyalty, and dedication.”

The American western boot company has been around since 1879 and is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.