Cardinals cancel practice over delayed coronavirus testing

An unexpected delay is COVID-19 test results is being blamed for the Cardinals canceling their workouts yesterday at Busch Stadium. Team President John Mozeliak said the players weren’t comfortable reporting until the results were available. Yesterday’s workout was called off after last Friday’s test results failed to arrive by the afternoon. Players, coaches and support staff are being tested for the coronavirus every other day during Summer Camp, the regular season and the postseason.

Ask if he was concerned about completing a full-60 game season, Mozeliak said it would be inappropriate to comment based on three or four days. Mozeliak admitted the club and MLB knew there would be challenges and hurdles.