Cardinals and Royals will meet six times during their 60-game schedules

>>Cardinals 60-Game Regular Season Schedule Unveiled

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals 60-game regular-season schedule is set. St. Louis opens the season by hosting the Pirates at Busch Stadium on July 24th at 7:15 p.m. The schedule consists of 40 games against National League Central teams and 20 games against opponents from the American League Central. The Cards will travel to Dyersville, Iowa to play the White Sox at the site of the baseball movie “Field of Dreams” on August 13th. St. Louis is replacing the Yankees, who were scheduled for the matchup on the original 162-game slate.

Well, here it is! Our 2020 60-Game Schedule ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F4dlcs8CDW — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 6, 2020

>>Royals Will Open Season On Road

(Kansas City, MO) – The Royals will open their 60-game season on July 24th in Cleveland. The home opener will be against the White Sox on July 31st, ending a 305-day streak of not playing at Kauffman Stadium. The schedule includes a pair of season-high seven-game homestands, one beginning August 31st versus the Indians and the other September 21st to end the season against the Cardinals and Tigers.