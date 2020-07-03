Missouri’s health director doesn’t want to see a repeat of Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks

Missouri’s health director is urging you to wear a mask if needed, if you’re traveling to the popular Lake of the Ozarks this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams doesn’t want to see a repeat of Memorial Day weekend, where videos of people at packed Lake-area swimming pools made national news.

“If you’re a young person or anyone and you’re going out, as the governor just said, it is so important to still use hand sanitizer, to social distance and to wear a mask if you need to,” Williams says.

Dr. Williams addressed Capitol reporters Thursday afternoon, during a Jefferson City media briefing. He was joined by Governor Mike Parson.

DHSS posted Friday on its website that Missouri has now seen 22,830 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That is up 547 from Thursday’s number of 22,283. There have now been 1,026 deaths in Missouri from coronavirus.

Thousands of people from across the Midwest are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks. With Friday being a state holiday, some are celebrating a three-day weekend.

“That a situation like we had (during Memorial Day weekend) at Lake of the Ozarks where people are literally right next to each other, even though they’re outside. We really don’t want to duplicate that. We don’t want to lose ground, we’ve worked so hard to get to where we are,” says Williams.

The governor’s next media briefing is set for Monday afternoon at 3 in Jefferson City.

