Eight Missouri jobs centers reopen to in-person help

Missouri’s 29 job centers temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns are starting to reopen to in-person help. A press release from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says the Branson job center in southwest Missouri opened Monday and Job Centers in Kennett, Park Hills and Poplar Bluff in southeast Missouri reopened with Office of Workforce Development (OWD) staff returning to in-person work on Wednesday.

Job centers in Springfield, St. Charles and St. Louis County opened back up in June. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) also began in-person services in June, by appointment only. It plans to open to walk-ins on July 6.

The release says the centers will follow social distancing and other health guidelines. They are critical sources for jobless people who don’t have access to computers and/or internet access.

The state’s other 21 job centers remain closed. They are expected to open up again in the coming weeks.

Since COVID-19 hit the state in mid-March, more than 686,000 unemployment claims have been filed. The most recent week’s claims, the week ending June 27, shows a slight increase of nearly 2,000 claims filed compared to the previous week.

Job seekers and displaced workers can still get help by phone at 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.

