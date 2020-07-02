Is this heaven? It could be for the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals could be in line to play in the game scheduled for the Field of Dreams this baseball season.

The site in Dyersville, IA, made famous in the movie, was scheduled to host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on August 13. With the schedule re-write due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yankees and White Sox will not play each other prompting the need for a replacement. The Cardinals appear to be that team.

Reports indicate that fans would not be allowed at the game and it is still to be determined if it will actually take place at all. MLB is expected to release its updated schedule as early as next week.