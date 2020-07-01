Free online classes available to Missourians unemployed by coronavirus outbreak

Missouri workers who have lost their jobs during the rash of COVID-19 cases can now enroll in free online classes. The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has partnered with Coursera, an online learning platform with 3,800 courses.

Through the partnership, Missourians can also earn professional certificates from leading companies like IBM and Google that are designed to prepare people for entry-level careers like IT.

“I truly believe education changes lives,” Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, says in a press release. “Coursera provides another avenue for Missourians to learn new, marketable skills and, even during this period of economic uncertainty, advance their careers.”

The registration deadline is September 30 and courses must be completed by the end of this year to receive the credential or certificate at no cost.

To register, an account in the MoJobs system is required. Anyone without a MoJobs account can create a login at jobs.mo.gov. MoJobs users will have access to a link within the site to receive an invitation from Coursera.

For more information, click here.

