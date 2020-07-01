Cardinals have first positive COVID-19 test

The Cardinals have their first positive COVID-19 test as reported by several outlets. However, but the team did not confirm whether if it was a player. Clubs will not be able to say who tested positive under HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). The person in the Cardinals organization will be self-quarantined and tested again.

By MLB guidelines, players will be tested every other day and two negative tests will be required before they are able to return to the team. During the season, teams will also not specifically announce a COVID-19 designation if they replace a player who has tested positive. Only players will be able to reveal their positive test status.