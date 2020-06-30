Missouri Supreme Court rules Legislature unconstitutionally stripped Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood

The state Supreme Court has ruled today the Missouri Legislature violated the Constitution when lawmakers blocked Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood. The Republican-controlled General Assembly’s budget writing tactic has defunded the organization more than $1 million since 2018. In the 6-1 high court decision, Judge Zel Fischer was the only one siding with the state in the case.

During a December court hearing about the case, attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represented Planned Parenthood, said Republican lawmakers do not want to give funding to doctors affiliated with Planned Parenthood. He said the Legislature cannot pick and choose which Medicaid providers it is going to give the funding to.

Missouri Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that lawmakers went by the book.

Planned Parenthood has 11 clinics in Missouri, but the St. Louis location is the only one that provides abortions. The locations offer other services to low-income Missourians, including birth control and cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol screenings.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet