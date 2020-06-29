Royals and Cardinals announce summer camp rosters

The Cardinals are bringing 44 players to Busch Stadium for summer camp beginning Friday. The club said it would release the names of the rest of 60-man pool later. On that list of 44 is the team’s top prospect Dylan Carlson who was 10-for-32 at the plate before spring training shut down. The Cards will also use their Double-A affiliate Springfield as a second training site, which will open around July 14th. There are 22 pitchers on the initial list.

The Royals added infielder Bobby Witt to their 60-player club pool at Kauffman Stadium. Witt was the second overall pick in the 2019 draft. Daniel Lynch, Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar and Kris Bubic, all 2018 first-round picks, are also included among the 32 pitchers in the Royals pool.

Royals pitchers (32): Chance Adams, Scott Barlow, Scott Blewett, Kris Bubic, Austin Cox, Danny Duffy, Heath Fillmyer, Foster Griffin, Jesse Hahn, Tim Hill, Greg Holland, Jakob Junis, Brad Keller, Ian Kennedy, Jackson Kowar, Jorge López, Richard Lovelady, Daniel Lynch, Kevin McCarthy, Mike Montgomery, Jake Newberry, Randy Rosario, Trevor Rosenthal, Braden Shipley, Brady Singer, Glenn Sparkman, Gabe Speier, Josh Staumont, Daniel Tillo, Stephen Woods Jr., Kyle Zimmer, Tyler Zuber

Catchers (6): Nick Dini, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Salvador Perez, Sebastian Rivero, Meibrys Viloria

Infielders (11): Humberto Arteaga, Maikel Franco, Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez, Ryan McBroom, Adalberto Mondesi, Ryan O’Hearn, Nick Pratto, Matt Reynolds, Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders (11): Hunter Dozier, Alex Gordon, Nick Heath, Kyle Isbel, Khalil Lee, Seuly Matias, Erick Mejia, Whit Merrifield, Brett Phillips, Jorge Soler, Bubba Starling.

Cardinals Pitchers (22): Génesis Cabrera, Brett Cecil, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Kwang-Hyun Kim, Carlos Martínez, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Johan Oviedo, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sánchez, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley, Jake Woodford

Catchers (5): Jose Godoy, Ivan Herrera, Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters

Infielders (10): Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Brad Miller, John Nogowski, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock, Edmundo Sosa, Kolten Wong

Outfielders (7): Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Dexter Fowler, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, Justin Williams