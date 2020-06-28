Hamlin reverses results at Pocono

(NASCAR)—Denny Hamlin, who chased Kevin Harvick across the finish line in the first race of a historic NASCAR doubleheader weekend, beat Harvick to the finish line in Sunday’s second race. Harvick’s win on Saturday was his first at Pocono. Hamlin’s win was his sixth, tying him with Jeff Gordon for the most victories at the track.

The race again started in front of an empty grandstand. Hamlin took the lead when Harvick and other drivers made their final green flag pit stops and built a lead big enough that he could make a quick two-tire stop later and hang on to first place.

The race finished after sundown because its start had been delayed for about half an hour because of lightning in the area and was interrupted for almost an hour because of rain. The race also was slowed by eight yellow flags.

Clint Bowyer was eighth after finishing seventh yesterday.

Another historic double-header takes place next weekend at Indianapolis. INDYCAR competitors will run on the Speedway road course on Saturday before the Brickyard 400 is contended on Sunday, the first time INDYCAR and NASCAR have run on the same track on the same weekend. There will be no spectators in the stands for either race at Indianapolis.

(INDYCAR)—The INDYCAR race on the IMS road course next Saturday will be only the second race of the year for America’s premier open-wheel racing series. Scott Dixon won the season opener at Texas Motor Speedway on June 7 with Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden claiming the other two podium finishes.

(FORMULA 1)—Formula 1 finally kicks off its season next weekend with the Grand Prix of Austria next Sunday. The F1 schedule has been scrambled because of COVID-19 outbreaks in several of its usual early season racing sites. Formula 1 will return to the same track on July 12 for another race. The Austrian Minister of Health approved staging the two races at the track after getting assurances that no spectators would be allowed and that proper hygiene procedures would be followed.