Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week that the athletic department can follow all the guidelines for limiting exposure to COVID-19 and players are still going to get it.

I feel for universities. They have a much harder task ahead of them in terms of getting ready to play sports than the professional teams. I’ll talk about that on today’s podcast.