Former amateurs champs make it past first round of match play at Missouri golf championship

Golfers moved to match play on Thursday during the 113th Annual Missouri Amateur Championship at Ozark National in Hollister, MO. To qualify, players had to score a combined score of 150 during the previous two rounds of Stroke Play earlier this week.
Previous Amateur champion Brad Nurski defeated Reilly Ahearn in a 5 & 4 match. Another previous Amateur winner Richard Berkmeyer was taken all the way to hole 18 by Hudson Dubinski in a hard-fought match where Berkmeyer won 1 up. Yesterday’s Stroke Play Champion Alex Locke was also able to win his match against Daniel Duffin 5 & 4.
Action resumes at Ozarks National Golf Course with the round of 32 set for 8:00 A.M., and the round of
16 set at 1:00 P.M. Be sure to follow all the action online at mogolf.org. For the most up-to-date
information and scores follow @missourigolf on social media.
|
Hillsboro
|
1 up
|
La Plata
|
Kansas City
|
5 & 3
|
St. Peters
|
Quincy
|
3 & 2
|
Columbia
|
Springfield
|
1 up
|
Arnold
|
Manchester
|
6 & 5
|
Overland Park
|
Leawood
|
3 & 2
|
Saint Joseph
|
Saint Louis
|
3 & 2
|
Springfield
|
Kirkwood
|
1 up
|
Springfield
|
St Louis
|
5 & 4
|
Springfield
|
St Joseph
|
5 & 4
|
St. Louis
|
St Louis
|
2 & 1
|
Columbia
|
Ottawa
|
5 & 3
|
Olathe
|
Palmyra
|
1 up 22 holes
|
Springfield
|
Farmington
|
5 & 4
|
Quincy
|
St Louis
|
2 & 1
|
Saint Louis
|
Springfield
|
5 & 4
|
Kansas City
|
St. Louis
|
5 & 4
|
Springfield
|
Chesterfield
|
2 & 1
|
St Joseph
|
St Louis
|
6 & 5
|
Poplar bluff
|
Quincy
|
4 & 3
|
Hermann
|
Columbia
|
3 & 1
|
Saint Joseph
|
Rolla
|
5 & 3
|
Branson
|
St. Joseph
|
2 & 1
|
Cape Girardeau
|
Washington
|
1 up
|
Washington
|
Sedalia
|
6 & 5
|
Saint Louis
|
St. Louis
|
4 & 3
|
Sedalia
|
Springfield
|
5 & 3
|
St. Joseph
|
Aurora
|
1 up
|
Springfield
|
Town and Country
|
1 up
|
Columbia
|
Manchester
|
1 up
|
Maplewood
|
Chesterfield
|
2 & 1
|
Springfield
|
Columbia
|
6 & 5
|
Jackson