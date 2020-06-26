Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Former amateurs champs make it past first round of match play at Missouri golf championship

Former amateurs champs make it past first round of match play at Missouri golf championship

By

Golfers moved to match play on Thursday during the 113th Annual Missouri Amateur Championship at Ozark National in Hollister, MO. To qualify, players had to score a combined score of 150 during the previous two rounds of Stroke Play earlier this week.

Previous Amateur champion Brad Nurski defeated Reilly Ahearn in a 5 & 4 match. Another previous Amateur winner Richard Berkmeyer was taken all the way to hole 18 by Hudson Dubinski in a hard-fought match where Berkmeyer won 1 up. Yesterday’s Stroke Play Champion Alex Locke was also able to win his match against Daniel Duffin 5 & 4.

Action resumes at Ozarks National Golf Course with the round of 32 set for 8:00 A.M., and the round of
16 set at 1:00 P.M. Be sure to follow all the action online at mogolf.org. For the most up-to-date
information and scores follow @missourigolf on social media.

Crow, Warren

Hillsboro
1 up

Smith, Logan

La Plata

Elling, Cole

Kansas City
5 & 3

Ciaramitaro, Alex

St. Peters

Pfeiffer, Adam

Quincy
3 & 2

Steelman, Ross

Columbia

Bowman, Kory

Springfield
1 up

Sullivan, Ryan

Arnold

White, Jason

Manchester
6 & 5

Johnson, Adam

Overland Park

Luger, Thomas

Leawood
3 & 2

Lierz, Hank

Saint Joseph

Caravia, Phil

Saint Louis
3 & 2

White, Addison

Springfield

Landry, Jason

Kirkwood
1 up

Stalker, Tyler

Springfield

Kovach, Chris

St Louis
5 & 4

Holmes, Tim

Springfield

Nurski, Brad

St Joseph
5 & 4

Ahearn, Reilly

St. Louis

Wuennenberg, Thomas

St Louis
2 & 1

Rischer, Christian

Columbia

Percy, Matt

Ottawa
5 & 3

Wingerter, Justin

Olathe

Schuenke, Ryan

Palmyra
1 up 22 holes

Ecker, Eric

Springfield

Westrich, Nick

Farmington
5 & 4

Moore, John

Quincy

Ferris, Christopher

St Louis
2 & 1

Weaver, Peter

Saint Louis

Locke, Alex

Springfield
5 & 4

Duffin, Daniel

Kansas City

Brokenbrow, Curtis

St. Louis
5 & 4

Fredrick, Wayne

Springfield

Kreikemeier, Maxwell

Chesterfield
2 & 1

Haskell, Brian

St Joseph

Britt, Patrick

St Louis
6 & 5

Thielemier, Brad

Poplar bluff

Eaton, Drew

Quincy
4 & 3

Henson, Thomas

Hermann

Leroux, Lake

Columbia
3 & 1

Roberts, Cole

Saint Joseph

Martin, Chris

Rolla
5 & 3

Meyer, Jarod

Branson

Mikesch, Jake

St. Joseph
2 & 1

Giebler, Brevin

Cape Girardeau

Unnerstall, Zach

Washington
1 up

Eckelkamp, Ryan

Washington

Paul, Sean

Sedalia
6 & 5

Vetter, Mitchell

Saint Louis

Migdal, Sam

St. Louis
4 & 3

Baldwin, David

Sedalia

Fuchs, John

Springfield
5 & 3

Jungbluth, Brooks

St. Joseph

Larsen, Clayton

Aurora
1 up

Sheppard, Nicholas

Springfield

Berkmeyer, Richard

Town and Country
1 up

Dubinski, Hudson

Columbia

Niezing, Chad

Manchester
1 up

Pickett, Cole

Maplewood

Callahan, Crimson

Chesterfield
2 & 1

Gafner, Chase

Springfield

Parker, Jack

Columbia
6 & 5

Englehart, Case

Jackson
Subscribe to our daily newsletter