Five test positive for COVID-19 within Mizzou’s athletic department

The University of Missouri says five people within the athletics department have tested positive for COVID-19. Four of the positive cases were Mizzou athletes. The athletics department has tested more than 300 people since June 8th. Four of the five positive cases were asymptomatic when tested. It’s unknown which sports teams were affected.

The largest number of athletes are coming from the football program and last week Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz said while the players are under the supervision of staff on campus, they are following strict guidelines. Drinkwitz admits it still isn’t enough to the stop the spread of the virus.