Match play begins Thursday for amateur golf championship

The Missouri Amateur Championship wrapped up day two of Stroke Play on Wednesday.

Alex Locke (Springfield) leads in Stroke Play and completed the day with an impressive 68 (3 under) and combined score of 134 (66-68). He totaled five birdies and two bogies for the day. Jack Parker who is in second finished with four birdies and two bogies.

Christopher Ferris and Crimson Callahan who are currently tied for third place finished with a 139 after both days. Ferris had four birdies for the day and Callahan had five.

Thursday will mark the beginning of the first round of Match Play with a tee time set at 8:00 A.M. The

ten who shot a 150 for both days will participate in a playoff tomorrow also starting at 8:00 A.M. off

hole 16 and will play for 7 available spots.

