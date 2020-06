Cardinals reliever John Brebbia will miss the shortened 2020 season after having elbow surgery earlier this month. Brebbia received treatment after experiencing elbow soreness in March, before baseball shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander ended up having Tommy John surgery on June 8th after he resumed his throwing program and his elbow didn’t improve. Standard recovery from the surgery is one year. Brebbia had a 3.59 ERA in 66 games last season

Share this: Facebook

Twitter