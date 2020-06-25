Cardinals and Royals get ready for 2020 reboot

The Royals must submit a 60-man restart spring training participation roster by Sunday. General manager Dayton Moore said in a video call “nobody surprising” would be on that list. While Moore did not name specific players, he said KC may add some top prospects. That would likely include pitchers Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch. Moore said workouts will likely be staggered throughout the day at Kauffman Stadium and the club is exploring other facilities to use in the area.

The Cardinals are getting ready for the rebooted 2020 season. Players will report to camp July 1st for health and safety testing. The first official team workout is scheduled for July 3rd at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis. The Cards will play a 60-game schedule that includes 40 games against NL Central foes and 20 against AL Central teams. The season is expected to begin July 23rd or 24th. The Redbirds were 31-and-29 after their first 60 games last year.