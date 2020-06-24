Baseball is back! Royals and Cardinals will face each other four times during 60-game season

Hello baseball. Major League Baseball and its players have agreed to start the 2020 regular season. In a tweet, the players union said all issues have been resolved. Training camps will begin on July 1st and Opening Day is set for July 23rd or 24th. Rosters will be expanded to 30 for the first two weeks and spitting is prohibited. Also, a runner will be placed at second base in extra-inning regular-season games.

The schedule still needs to be approved by the players, but St. Louis will reportedly play teams in the National League Central Division ten times each for a total of 40 games and play the five teams in the corresponding division in the American League a total of 20 games. Likewise, the Royals will play teams in the American League Central Division ten times each and a total of 20 games against the NL Central.

Cardinals opponents

• 10 games against the Cubs

• 10 games against the Brewers

• 10 games against the Reds

• 10 games against the Pirates

• 4 games against the Twins

• 4 games against the Indians

• 4 games against the White Sox

• 4 games against the Tigers

• 4 games against the Royals

Royals opponents

• 10 games against the Twins

• 10 games against the Indians

• 10 games against the White Sox

• 10 games against the Tigers

• 4 games against the Cardinals

• 4 games against the Cubs

• 4 games against the Brewers

• 4 games against the Reds

• 4 games against the Pirates