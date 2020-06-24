60-game baseball season puts all 30-teams in a pennant race (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

What if we find out that adjusting a couple of these rules actually helps the game? Great time to experiment with a shortened season as opposed to waiting to implement in a full 162-game season and then find out a rule change absolutely sucks. That’s what happened with the NFL’s pass interference video review last year.

We take the season for what it is…a sprint to the finish line. Games take on more importance right from the start, no lull in the middle of the season. I’m actually looking forward to it.