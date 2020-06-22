Players need to take responsibility in COVID-19 spikes in NFL, MLB and NHL (PODCAST)

MLB has temporarily shut down all spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida after 11 players on big leagues rosters on seven clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

Nearly a dozen NHL players are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. The league announced late Friday 11 of 200 players tested since team facilities reopened June 8th are positive. The NHL is still targeting July 10th to start training camps, with games in late July or early August.

A NFL Players Association medical director is advising players to eschew practicing with teammates to thwart coronavirus spreading. Dr. Thom Mayer said in a statement “no players should be” working out together in private sessions. At least 10 teams have reported at least one positive case for the virus. The NFL is working on protocols for players to return to team facilities next month.

I don’t believe the problem is coming from team facilities…the players need to do a better job of following guidelines away from the game.