Noose found in Wallace’s NASCAR garage

A noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, before rain postponed the Talladega Superspeedway race. Wallace speaking out led NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at their races. The sanctioning body confirmed the noose, calling it a “heinous act.” Meanwhile, vehicles waving and flying Confederate flags were on display outside the track, while a plane flew over the track with a Confederate flag saying, “defund NASCAR.”

NASCAR’s STATEMENT

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Bubba Wallace’s STATEMENT