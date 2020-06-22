MLB players decide not to vote Sunday on owner’s latest plan

>>MLB Negotiations Hit Another Snag

(Undated) — The MLB Players Association opted not to vote yesterday on the owners’ 60-game proposal as the negotiations continue to drag on for baseball to be played in 2020, ESPN reports. Commissioner Rob Manfred emailed union chief Tony Clark offering to cancel expanded playoffs and the universal designated hitter for 2021 if a full season isn’t played in 2020, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Also, MLB has temporarily shut down all spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida after 11 players on big leagues rosters on seven clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in June.