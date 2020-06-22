Blues return to practice today

>>Blues Return To Ice Today

(Undated) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues are returning to the ice today. Players will be reporting to the Centene Community Ice Center as the team formally begins Phase 2 of the NHL’s return-to-play plan. Phase 2 consists of small-group individual workouts. Blues’ GM Doug Armstrong says only three players are scheduled to skate at Centene this week, with other players skating elsewhere. Training camps are scheduled to start July 10th.

>>NHL Says Nearly A Dozen Players Are Positive Since Facilities Reopened

(New York, NY) — Nearly a dozen NHL players are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. The league announced late Friday 11 of 200 players tested since team facilities reopened June 8th are positive. The NHL is still targeting July 10th to start training camps, with games in late July or early August.