SEC Commissioner sends warning to Mississippi over state flag

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is taking a stance against the confederate flag. Sankey is threatening to not host any future conference championship events in the state until the state changes its flag, which has the confederate symbol.
There hasn’t been a championship event in the state since 2016 and both Ole Miss and Mississippi State have since stopped flying the state flag at events.
Statement from @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey on State of Mississippi flag pic.twitter.com/BR5Ei1l17X
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 18, 2020