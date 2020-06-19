Mizzou’s Drinkwitz says his QB situation is his biggest concern (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Hot takes from Eli Drinkwitz on Mizzou QBs, what shirts a coach should wear and why he won’t let certain players speak with the media.

Plus, according to Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt, baseball teams just aren’t that profitable. Wait until you hear the owner’s latest proposal and what it includes to make money.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey takes a stand against the state of Mississippi, but will he follow through?