Big sis beats younger sibling at Missouri Junior Golf Match Play Championship

After another long day of 36-hole match play from Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, the winner for the boy’s division is Dawson Meek, from Ozark, MO and for the girls, Taryn Overstreet from Jackson, MO in the 2020 Junior Match Play Championship.

A unique finish on the girl’s side. Taryn beat her younger sister Ella to win the title. Taryn took a strong lead in both matches by shooting even par on the front side.

When Taryn was a senior in high school, she transferred from the school she was attending to go back to Jackson so she could golf with her sister who was a sophomore and because of MSHSAA transfer rules the older sister had to move down to junior varsity but she did it to be with her sister.

Meek from Ozark won on the boys side, he’ll be a freshman this fall at Mizzou. Meek won both of his matches by battling back from three down.

Congrats to #Mizzou incoming freshman Dawson Meek for winning the 2020 @MissouriGolf Junior Match Play! — Mizzou Men’s Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) June 18, 2020