Chinn to provide new details about the 2020 Missouri State Fair at Thursday briefing

We’ll learn new details Thursday afternoon about plans for the 2020 state fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia.

Governor Mike Parson announced last week that while the state fair will take place in August, it will look different than previous years. That’s because of the coronavirus.

The governor notes that the state fair, which started in 1901, has only been canceled one time. That was during World War II.

The governor will brief Capitol reporters at 3 pm in Jefferson City, and will be joined by state Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones tells Missourinet that Director Chinn will be addressing the August Missouri State Fair, at the briefing. We’ll learn more specifics at that time.

Parson told Missourinet last week that the fair will take place as scheduled from August 13-23 in Sedalia, but that there could be shorter hours, and that some popular events like concerts and the governor’s ham breakfast may not happen.

“More than likely there’s not going to be concerts there, there may not be a lot of vendors there, but again we haven’t sat down with (Missouri State Fair Director) Mark Wolfe and the (State Fair) Commission, so I don’t want to jump in front of them, we’re all trying to plan that together,” Parson said last week.

He also noted that specific details for vendors were still being worked out.

More than 337,000 people attended the 2019 state fair. Governor Parson emphasizes that the fair is about supporting agriculture and youth in agriculture.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet