Pinkel on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The winningest coach in Mizzou football history is up for the College Football Hall of Fame. For the first time since becoming eligible, Gary Pinkel is on the ballot. From 2001 to 2015, Pinkel went 118-and-73 at Mizzou with four appearances in conference championship games and ten bowls. He is also the career wins leader at the University of Toledo.

The ballot also includes former Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former tight end Tony Gonzalez. The 2021 class will be announced early next year.