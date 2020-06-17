Missouri set to restart food stamp recertification checks on July 1

The Missouri Department of Social Services’ temporary waiver of recertification for SNAP program participants ends this month. The process was suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, joined Gov. Mike Parson today at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City to announce the state will begin checking again on Missourians getting food stamps to ensure they still qualify for the benefits.

As of April 30, 360,937 Missouri households or 752,315 individuals receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits. More than 16,000 SNAP households in Missouri are due for recertification in July.

Letters have already gone out to some households due for recertification next month.

Food Stamp participants must complete their recertification form every year, or every two years, if the individual is aged, blind, or disabled.

