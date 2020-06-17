Match play begins for the top 16 juniors

Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club plays host to 112 of Missouri’s finest junior golfers June 15-18. The 2020 Missouri Junior Match Play Championship holds 36 holes of qualifying on Monday and Tuesday with the top 16 boys and top 16 girls advancing to match play on Wednesday. The pack will be cut down to 8 boys and 8 girls on Thursday. Junior golfers impressed on Tuesday with 4 scores of even par or better.

After qualifying round 2, Jack Guyot, from Chesterfield, MO leads with a score of 2 under par. With first and second rounds of 71, Guyot was able to stay sub par both qualifying rounds and control his game to a tee. Closely following Guyot is Presten Richardson from Miller, MO being 1 under par and Christian Rischer from Columbia, MO being at an even par.

On the girl’s side, Drew Nienhaus (St. Albans) continued her stellar play to shoot a 1 under 71. After qualifying round 2, Nienhaus leads the field, shooting a 75,71 for a 146. Just behind Nienhaus, is Abby Howard (Kansas City) with a 76 in round 1 and 71 in round 2 putting her at 3 over par. Taryn Overstreet follows Howard with a score of 4 over par shooting a 72 and 76.

Day 3 will begin with tee times at 7:30 a.m. with an exciting day of match play ahead. Live scoring can be tracked at mogolf.org in the scorings/pairings tab under the Junior Match Play Championship tab.