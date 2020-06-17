Kansas City area casino to lay off nearly 300 workers

Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa in the Kansas City suburb of Riverside says it plans to lay off 289 workers beginning August 15. In a letter to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the casino says the workforce cutbacks will be permanent.

Argosy cites the decision is a result of COVID-19 related circumstances.

“The impact on our business was not reasonably foreseeable until now. We simply could not foresee, that the initial closures of our properties, that were issued by one or two states for a limited period of time, ultimately spread throughout all states in which we operate and eventually be extended, interrupting almost all business and travel temporarily. These significant drags on our business will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Finally, we could not have anticipated when our properties would be allowed to reopen and how restrictive the new operating conditions would be, and the negative impact this would have on business volumes,” the letter says.

Any bumping rights – the right to avoid termination by displacing another worker – for affected union employees would be governed by the collective bargaining agreement. There are no bumping rights for non-union workers.

In mid-March, all 13 Missouri casinos were closed to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. They were allowed to reopen on June 1.

