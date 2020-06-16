No gun found in vehicle of dead Missouri woman who reportedly threatened deputy

A gun was not found in the vehicle of a west-central Missouri woman who allegedly threatened to shoot a Pettis County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday night, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Andy Bell. The deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer of Sedalia after she was pulled over for reportedly speeding, driving carelessly and running red lights.

Bell tells Missourinet the woman’s vehicle was searched Monday. A gun was not found inside or at the scene of the shooting.

He says no body camera or dash cam video of the shooting exists but the patrol is looking into whether any security footage was taken by area businesses or homes.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

