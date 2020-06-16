NFL notes: Elliott tests positive, Commish pushes for Kaep signing, Broncos take a gamble

>>Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Among NFL Players To Test Positive For COVID-19

— Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is among the NFL players who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Elliott’s agent tells the NFL Network he is “feeling good.” It’s unknown how Elliott and the other players got the virus. However, Elliott is exactly pleased with the news getting out. The star tailback tweeted “My agent didn’t break the story to the media.” He added, “Reporters had been calling my agent all morning.”

>>NFL Commissioner Encourages Team To Sign Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is in favor of a team signing Colin Kaepernick. He told ESPN he welcomes, supports and encourages clubs to bring aboard the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has not played since 2016 after kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Goodell added he hopes the league is unified in committing to “making long-term, sustainable change.” After a series of killings of black Americans, the commissioner released a video earlier this month apologizing for its handling of players’ concerns on racial inequality.

>>Broncos Agree To Deal With FanDuel

The Broncos are making league history. The Broncos have agreed to a multiyear partnership with FanDuel to be their official sports betting partner. Denver is the first team officially to make such a partnership after the league allowed such course earlier in the year.

>>CNN Hires NFL’s Malcolm Jenkins

CNN is signing NFL safety Malcolm Jenkins as a contributor on social justice. Like Colin Kaepernick, Jenkins has been at the forefront of players protesting and bringing attention to police brutality and racial injustice. In a statement, the 32-year-old said he believes he can be a voice for activists seeking reforms for human equality. Earlier this month, he blasted his New Orleans Saints teammate after quarterback Drew Brees said he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting” the U.S. flag or the country.