Missouri health department offers new guidance for nursing home visits

Missouri is giving long term care facilities much more flexibility to allow outdoor visits and visits through an open window or communal dining and group activities for residents who cannot leave their rooms.

Each facility will make its own final decision to allow visits; the state guidelines are suggestions.

For instance, DHSS suggests a facility can consider visits if it has not had any COVID-19 staff or resident cases, or it has been two incubation periods (28 days total) since the last positive COVID-19 case acquired at the facility.

Outdoor visits are suggested for residents who do not have the virus or not suspected to have it or are recovered.

Social distancing and CDC-approved hygiene practices are still suggested.

Residents and patients in Missouri’s long-term care and skilled facilities have been some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and its spread. According to state health officials, 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one case among staff or residents.

The state health department says Missouri ranks below national averages for cases per 1,000 residents, resident deaths and nursing staff cases per 1,000 residents. This was considered along with a 43 percent decrease in hospitalizations in Missouri since May 1 and increased testing rates.