Missouri governor: 250 new jobs coming to “small town pretty close to Bolivar” (AUDIO)

Missouri’s governor says 250 new agricultural-related jobs are coming to southwest Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement during a briefing with Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday. While the governor isn’t naming the town yet, he tells Missourinet that it’s a “small town pretty close to Bolivar.”

“I don’t know that I’m quite at liberty to say just exactly where that is down home, but it absolutely will be a great opportunity for people in a small town down there to do that,” Parson says.

The governor says he met this week with company executives from Oregon and Kansas, about this project. The meeting took place in Parson’s hometown of Bolivar.

Bolivar is about 30 miles northwest of Springfield.

Parson describes the 250 new jobs as a business expansion, adding that it’s good news for Missouri moving forward.

“It’s exciting news and it will have to do with agriculture, so it’s always a good thing for me when I see those new jobs coming in and especially with the situation that we’ve been in,” says Parson.

Agriculture is an $88 billion industry in Missouri, making it the state’s largest industry.

Missouri fully reopened for business on Tuesday morning and has entered phase two of its “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”

While there is no statewide health order during phase two, Parson emphasizes that COVID-19 is not gone. He continues to urge Missourians to practice social distancing and to continue with good hygiene.

Click here to listen to Missouri Governor Mike Parson respond to Brian Hauswirth’s question about the 250 new jobs coming to southwest Missouri. The governor spoke on June 16, 2020 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City:

