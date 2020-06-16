Low scores dominate Missouri Junior Match Play Championship’s first round

Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club plays host to 112 of Missouri’s finest junior golfers June 15-18. The 2020 Missouri Junior Match Play Championship holds 36 holes of qualifying on Monday and Tuesday with the top 16 boys and top 16 girls advancing to match play on Wednesday and Thursday. Junior golfers impressed on Monday with 6 scores of even par or better.

LIVE SCORING

After qualifying round 1, Taryn Overstreet of Jackson, Missouri leads the way with an even-par 72. Audrey Rischer of Columbia and Drew Nienhaus of St. Albans follow closely behind with 74 and 75, respectively. Ellie Johnson and Abby Howard round out the top-5 with a pair of 76’s. Michael Davidson of Jefferson City leads the boys division with a 3-under par 69. Kanon Kendrick of Shelbina sits in second with a 2-under par 70. Presten Richardson from Miller, Christian Rischer of Columbia, and Jack Guyot of Chesterfield are tied for third with a trio of 71’s.

Play will resume for the second and final round of qualifying on Tuesday at 7 a.m. Live scoring can be tracked at Mogolf.org.