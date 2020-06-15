Parson: Missouri is prepared and ready to reopen for business on Tuesday

Missouri will fully reopen for business on Tuesday morning, and will enter phase two of its “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”

Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters in Jefferson City that the move comes just over 90 days since Missouri’s first COVID-19 case.

“It is truly incredible to think how far Missouri has come since March,” Parson says. “At that time, no one knew what to expect. There was a lot of uncertainty, worry and concern.”

While there will be no statewide health order during phase two, Parson emphasizes that COVID-19 is not gone.

“Local officials will still have the ability to further measure or regulate in places but from a statewide stance, all restrictions will be lifted,” says Parson.

Missourinet Kansas City television partner KMBC reports Kansas City remains under an emergency order until July 5. All Kansas City businesses cannot have more than half of their capacities, according to KMBC.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says Kansas City has seen more than 1,700 coronavirus cases.

“If you feel comfortable wearing a face covering, then wear a face covering. Be proactive, and take precautions to protect yourself, your families and your neighbors,” Parson says.

The governor says the decision to reopen was dependent on the four “Show Me Strong Recovery” pillars, including expanded testing capacity and expanding reserves of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Parson says weekly testing in Missouri has increased more than 220 percent since April, with about 16,000 tests during the week of April 20 to more than 53,000 tests during the week of May 25.

The governor has also signed an executive order that extends Missouri’s state of emergency through December, in order to utilize federal CARES Act funding.

Governor Parson’s next media briefing with Capitol reporters will take place on Tuesday afternoon at 3 at the Statehouse.

