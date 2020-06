>>Blues Set To Return To Ice June 22nd

(Undated) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues are ready to return to the ice later this month. The team set June 22nd as the day when they will open the doors at Centene Community Ice Center to begin training locally. The NHL announced last week that formal training camps for the 24 teams resuming play will begin July 10th, assuming its safe to do so. Play could continue around August 1st all goes as planned.