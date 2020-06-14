Junior match play championships tee off this week

2020 MGA Junior Match Play Championship

June 15 – 18

Silo Ridge Country Club, Bolivar

Another summer means another tournament season, and the Missouri Golf Association is eager to get things started. Beginning on Monday, June 15 the MGA will host the 20th Annual Junior Match Play Championship at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Missouri. Silo Ridge Country Club was opened in 1998 and was designed by Donald Sechrest. This 18-hole championship golf course lies 3 miles outside of the Bolivar city limits on an old dairy farm.

The Junior Match Play Championship began in 2001 at Oak Meadow Country Club in Rolla, where Scott Seibert earned the inaugural title. Since then, Will Hogan of Ozark, and Brett Winsdor, of Boonville, have captured the title twice. Last year, Presten Richardson, of Miller and Audrey Rischer, of Columbia won the 2019 Junior Match Play titles. “I think the most rewarding part was that it was my first big victory last year and it really helped boost my self confidence going into the summer.” Richardson said.

The championship is open to all male and female golfers, ages 14 to 18. The practice round will be held on Sunday, June 14. The stroke play will begin Monday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 16. The field will be cut to round of 16 match play for both male and female divisions. Wednesday, June 17 will be round of 16 in the morning and round of 8 in the afternoon. The semifinal matches will be Thursday morning with the final matches Thursday afternoon.