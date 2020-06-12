Missouri Chamber of Commerce endorses Medicaid expansion effort

The Republican-leaning Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry says today that it backs a Medicaid expansion effort on the August primary election ballot. In a statement from President Dan Mehan, he says the business group supports Amendment 2 as a “pro-jobs measure” that will help fuel economic growth throughout our state.

“According to economic projections, expanding Missouri’s Medicaid program will boost job creation by 16,000 jobs per year for five years. Likewise, passage will expand our state’s economic output by $2.5 billion,” says Mehan. “While this data makes a clear case for passing Amendment 2, the benefits of Medicaid expansion are even more significant during this time of economic hardship. The Missouri Chamber urges voters to approve Amendment 2 on August 4. Let’s not miss this chance to bolster our economy during this recovery while expanding access to health care for our fellow Missourians.”

Gov. Mike Parson and the influential business group generally agree on political issues. But, many Missouri Republican lawmakers, including Parson, oppose the expansion of Medicaid. Parson has said the state cannot afford to put more people on government-funded health insurance and other priorities like education, public safety and mental health would compete for the same funding.

The Healthcare for Missouri campaign wants to put another 230,000 low-income adults on Medicaid. If approved by voters, those earning up to $18,000 annually could qualify.

The Missouri Hospital Association says ten rural Missouri hospitals have closed since 2014. Missouri is one of 14 states without Medicaid expansion.

