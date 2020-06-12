Hawley opposes effort to remove Confederate names from military bases

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, says he has voted against an amendment that would require the U.S. military to rename 10 Confederate-named bases. Hawley says Congress should not be mandating the renaming of military installations.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren offered the measure. It was part of an annual military spending bill approved by the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee this week.

I’m grateful that the Armed Services Committee is taking this step forward. Donald Trump should listen to his own party members and Pentagon leaders who recognize that it’s time to respect generations of loyal US servicemembers and rename these bases. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 11, 2020

Hawley has instead offered an amendment to undo Warren’s effort.

I will introduce an amendment on the floor of the Senate to stop the mandate to change the names of military bases and installations – I explain why pic.twitter.com/iG9mYBFEKy — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 11, 2020

The death of George Floyd of Minnesota has reignited the debate about Confederate monuments and whether they are a symbol of racism. Floyd, an African American man, died after having his neck pinned to the ground by a white police officer. His death has sparked protests nationwide and beyond about police violence, especially targeting the African American community.

