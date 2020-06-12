Cardinals select Mizzou pitcher in MLB Draft

>>Cardinals Add Six Picks In Day 2 Of MLB Draft

(St. Louis, MO) — Six more draft picks are joining the Cardinals’ organization. St. Louis selected Texas high school shortstop Masyn Winn with the 54th pick in the second round yesterday. The Cards drafted two more players in the second round, including Arkansas high school pitcher Tink Hence and East Carolina University outfielder Alec Burleson. Oklahoma lefty hurler Levi Prater was taken in the third round, Missouri righty Ian Bedell was picked in round four, and the Redbirds rounded out the draft with Long Beach State outfielder LJ Jones in the fifth round.

>>Royals Pick High School Pitcher In Round Two

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals drafted Chicago De La Salle High right-hander Ben Hernandez in the second round of the MLB Draft. Baseball America ranks him as having the best changeup in the prep draft class. The Royals picked Alabama power-hitting outfielder Tyler Gentry in round three. KC wrapped up the abbreviated five-round draft selecting college pitchers Christian Chamberlain of Oregon State and Will Klein of Eastern Illinois.