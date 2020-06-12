Another coronavirus case pops up from Lake of the Ozarks holiday partying

A Kansas woman who partied at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day holiday weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Kansas City Star reports the resident lives in Johnson County in the Kansas City region.

Videos and photos of congested pools and bars at the Lake over Memorial Day surfaced on state and national news to show how partiers were not using social distance during the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The popular summertime destination draws lake lovers from all over the Midwest region and beyond – prompting St. Louis and Kansas City area leaders to urge residents who were there to self-quarantine for two weeks.

One other known person has come down with the coronavirus after spending the weekend there – someone from mid-Missouri’s Boone County.

The Lake of the Ozarks busy tourist season usually lasts through Labor Day weekend in September.

