Royals go for college talent, Cardinals pick top-rated prep star

>>Royals Select LHP Lacy Fourth Overall

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals selected Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy with the fourth overall pick in the MLB Draft. He went 3-and-0 with a 0.75 ERA, while striking out 46 and waking eight in four starts as a junior before the coronavirus outbreak halted the season. The 21-year-old is the highest selected pitcher in Aggies history, surpassing southpaw Jeff Granger who was picked fifth overall by the Royals in 1993.

>>Royals Pick Baylor Shortstop With 32nd Pick

(Kansas City, MO) – Baylor shortstop Nick Lofton was the 32nd overall selection in the MLB draft, going to the Royals in the Competitive Balance Round A. He hit .323 with a .502 slugging percentage in 53 starts, all at shortstop, as a 2019 sophomore with the Bears. He started at five positions for the U.S. collegiate national team last summer. He hit .311 with 14 homers in 122 career games with Baylor. The draft will conclude today with rounds two through five.

>>Cardinals Select High School Slugger With 21st Pick

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals are going for upside with their newest MLB Draft pick. St. Louis selected third baseman Jordan Walker of Decatur High School in Georgia with the 21st overall pick last night. Walker established himself as the top corner-infield prospect in the 2020 high school class and has some of the best power of this draft. The 18-year-old didn’t get to complete his senior season at Decatur because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in May he was named Georgia’s Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year after hitting .457 with four home runs in 16 games.