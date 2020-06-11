Missouri sees record PPE shipment, including 77,000 surgical masks

Missouri’s governor has announced that the state has reached a record personal protective equipment (PPE) shipment. Governor Mike Parson says the PPE shipment expands to not only include hospitals and health care facilities but also dental offices, as more reopen across the state.

The governor says Wednesday’s record PPE shipments included 17,230 gowns, 42,720 N95 masks and 262,000 gloves. It also included 77,100 surgical masks and 18,432 face shields.

Governor Parson also says Missouri COVID-19 testing has increased more than 220 percent, from about 16,000 tests during the week of April 20 to 53,000 tests during the week of May 25.

During a Statehouse media briefing Thursday in Jefferson City, Parson said Missouri will fully reopen on Tuesday. He also emphasizes the importance of continued social distancing and good hygiene, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

State health officials say there have been 860 deaths from COVID-19 this year.

