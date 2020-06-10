Scott Bailey named new Jefferson City football coach

Scott Bailey, who won seven consecutive Class 2 state championships with the Lamar Tigers, has been named 7th head football coach of the Jefferson City Jays football program. Bailey replaces Terry Walker, who resigned last week after going 6-14 in two seasons at Jefferson City.

Lamar won state titles from 2011-2017 and during that run had the nation’s longest win streak that ended during the 2018 season at 56 games.

Jefferson City Football was the first to win 10 state titles (1976, 1977, 1978, 1984, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994 and 1997) in Missouri high school history.