MLS release format and schedule for their opening tournament when play resumes

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that its season will resume

starting July 8 with a tournament in Florida.

The league’s 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the

opening round of the tournament played without fans at ESPN’s Wide

World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

Teams had played just two games to start the season when the league

suspended play on March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While in Florida, players will be sequestered in a resort with a

rigorous testing protocol. Each team will have three group matches,

played over 16 consecutive days with multiple games a day. The

group matches will count toward the regular season.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner

earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

Following the tournament, teams will resume the season in their

home markets.

Teams can begin arriving for training on June 24. Those that have

already been training in market must arrive no later than seven

days before their first match.