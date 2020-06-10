DeWitt and other MLB owners come off looking foolish with their public comments (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

It’s laughable, absolutely laughable what Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt said yesterday on 590 The Fan in St. Louis that “the industry (baseball) isn’t very profitable.” He’s not necessarily lying but if that’s the justification for wanting to skim money from player’s contracts, it’s an absolute joke.

Why do I support the players at this time?

I believe the players should make the same amount per game, because the owners are still making a profit. When DeWitt in St. Louis and Tom Ricketts in Chicago (said the same thing last week) that baseball isn’t very profitable…it’s STILL profitable. Players contracts aren’t tied to how many people attend the games. If that were the case, the Royals could dock their players salary after attendance dropped off by 800,000 fans over the last two years, right?