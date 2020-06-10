102 Missouri mental health workers, 51 patients test positive for coronavirus

The Missouri Department of Mental Health says 102 workers and 51 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. Four patients have died from complications of the virus.

The department has a collective 9,000 workers and patients.

Acting Deputy Director Debra Walker tells Missourinet 104 of the individuals who tested positive have fully recovered.

102 STAFF

1 – Albany Regional Office

22 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis

2 – Center for Behavioral Medicine – Kansas City

29 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

9 – DDTC St. Charles Habilitation Center – St. Charles

3 – Fulton State Hospital – Fulton

1 – Higginsville Habilitation Center

2 – Kansas City Regional Office – Kansas City

2 – Metropolitan STL Psychiatric Center – St. Louis

5 – Northwest Community Services – Marshall

1 – Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center – Farmington

24 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

1 – St. Louis Regional Office – St. Louis

51 PATIENTS/RESIDENTS

8 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis

16 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

6 – DDTC St. Charles Habilitation Center – St. Charles

1 – Metro St. Louis Psychiatric Center

20 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

4 DEATHS

1 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis

2 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

1 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

Walker says all employees are required to wear masks in patient areas. Patients who have tested positive for the virus are isolated from other patients.

