Show-Me State Games adjusts summer schedule

The Show-Me State Games are following local and statewide safety and health guidelines, and that has forced the games to move and postpone some events. Below is a list of our sports and their current status.

The following sports are on as originally scheduled, but subject to change based on guidelines and restrictions. Each sport will also have guidelines in place during the event:

• Archery – 3D

• Archery – Target

• Baseball

• Bowling

• Cycling

• Darts

• Disc Golf

• Golf – Parent / Child

• Mini Golf

• Mountain Biking

• Road Race / Race Walk

• Shooting – Muzzle Loading

• Shooting – Rifle and Pistol

• Shooting – Trap and Skeet

• Softball

• Tennis

• Triathlon / Duathlon

The following sports will need to be rescheduled and/or modified. We are currently working with our sport coordinators and facilities to determine an updated schedule:

• Basketball – dates TBA

• Fencing – dates TBA

• Golf – Individual – rescheduled to July 17

• Lacrosse – dates TBA

• Par 3 Golf – rescheduled to July 25-26

• Pickleball – rescheduled to October 8-11

• Soccer – rescheduled to Aug. 1-2 and Aug 8-9

• Track and Field – dates TBA

• Ultimate – dates TBA

• Volleyball – age groups on same weekend but days may change

The following sports will return in 2021. If you have pre-registered for these sports, you will be contacted by our office regarding refunds:

• Football (Youth Tackle)

• Football 7v7 (Adult)

• Gymnastics

• Judo

• Martial Arts

• Powerlifting

• Rugby

• Swimming

• Wrestling